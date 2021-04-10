Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Glaukos worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $25,271,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,104,000 after buying an additional 479,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after acquiring an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after acquiring an additional 314,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 70.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 146,411 shares during the period.

GKOS stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

