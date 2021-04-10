Glitch Trading 17.9% Higher This Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and $1.26 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.18 or 0.00746089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,637.14 or 0.99947404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.86 or 0.00760635 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,121,601 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

