Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $267.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $267.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

