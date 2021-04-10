Global Social Chain Market Cap Reaches $7.12 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $165,576.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00613136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

