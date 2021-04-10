Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Trimmed by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,188 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 6.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $20,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,202 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 708,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 495,279 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 254,718 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 2,271,793 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

