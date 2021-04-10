GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $679.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.15 or 0.03557389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00424468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.69 or 0.01171971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.13 or 0.00469868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.53 or 0.00490377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.00368566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00219622 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

