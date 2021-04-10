GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Tops $284.13 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. GNY has a market capitalization of $284.13 million and approximately $744,170.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00617547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00030752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036686 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

