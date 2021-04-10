Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Sells $612,232.50 in Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $612,232.50. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 40,699 shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $411,059.90.

On Friday, March 26th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,390 shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $104,939.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22. Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

There is no company description available for Goal Acquisitions Corp.

