GokuMarket Credit Reaches Market Cap of $737,595.95 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $737,595.95 and $3.57 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.06 or 0.00430452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002290 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

