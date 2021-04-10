Gold Poker Hits 24 Hour Volume of $124.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $9,298.50 and approximately $124.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.00297211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.00753395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,761.95 or 0.99726095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.00771353 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

