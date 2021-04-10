Golem 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.30 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $598.17 million and $33.30 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.83 or 0.00618429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031477 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

