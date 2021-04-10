Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,002 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after acquiring an additional 432,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

LOPE opened at $112.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

