Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRNNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF remained flat at $$25.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.