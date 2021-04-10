GravityCoin Trading Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 28% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $103,654.56 and approximately $26.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.00297211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.00753395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,761.95 or 0.99726095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.00771353 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,503,074 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

