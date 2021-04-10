Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.07

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and traded as high as $27.45. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 2,013 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

