Grid+ Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Grid+ has traded up 114% against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $242,341.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

