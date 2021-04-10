Gridcoin (GRC) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $75,060.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Gridcoin
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 445,270,696 coins and its circulating supply is 414,617,664 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
