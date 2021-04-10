Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $74.92 million and $17.12 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001799 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,321.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.92 or 0.03575321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.24 or 0.00415093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $674.91 or 0.01137729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00492320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.80 or 0.00453132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.45 or 0.00346334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00204143 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 70,196,520 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

