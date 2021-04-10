Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Grocery Outlet worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 377,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

