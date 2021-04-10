Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 183.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPI opened at $163.44 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

