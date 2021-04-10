GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.