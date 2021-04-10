Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Tops $38.44

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $156,611.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $38.44 or 0.00063430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00606129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 780,875 coins and its circulating supply is 367,594 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.