Gulden (NLG) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $61,946.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.99 or 0.00384628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000909 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,660,371 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

