Gulden Price Tops $0.0163 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Gulden has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $96,897.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.46 or 0.00420159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002274 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,705,811 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

