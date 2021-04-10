GXChain (GXC) Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $77.32 million and $15.60 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001120 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,139,101 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

