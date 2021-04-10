HackenAI (HAI) Achieves Market Cap of $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00289204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.82 or 0.00749245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,331.46 or 0.99490298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00766286 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

