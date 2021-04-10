Handshake (HNS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Handshake has a market cap of $282.88 million and $2.97 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,453.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.58 or 0.03567339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00385129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $666.95 or 0.01103252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00488675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.52 or 0.00447478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.63 or 0.00330221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 371,821,617 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.