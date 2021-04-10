Handshake Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Handshake has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $296.56 million and $3.52 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,432.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.77 or 0.03557293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.31 or 0.00417501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $716.66 or 0.01185877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.10 or 0.00473419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00492487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00381223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00212804 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 371,958,636 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.