HAPI (HAPI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.62 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. HAPI has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $111.89 or 0.00185275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00615081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037018 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

