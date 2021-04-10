HAPI Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $732,366.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $131.99 or 0.00218444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00295036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00751331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,933.51 or 0.99193769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00712734 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.