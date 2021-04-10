HARD Protocol Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00003771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $123.48 million and $13.04 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00068215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.00294184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.94 or 0.00747066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,017.75 or 0.99652196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.83 or 0.00715342 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,375,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

