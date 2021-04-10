Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.22

Hardide plc (LON:HDD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.22 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 115,766 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.60 million and a PE ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.22.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

