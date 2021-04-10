Harmony Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117.75 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $117.75 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00044638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.00615381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030906 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,990,789,844 coins and its circulating supply is 9,397,833,844 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

