Harvest Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.87 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $117.58 million and $8.87 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $221.82 or 0.00367876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002373 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 557,031 coins and its circulating supply is 530,041 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading



