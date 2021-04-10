Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Hasbro worth $57,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

