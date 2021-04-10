HashBX (HBX) Price Up 17.8% This Week

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 173.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, HashBX has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $56.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00052953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.33 or 0.00608160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00031798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00036994 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

