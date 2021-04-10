Hathor (HTR) Market Cap Hits $284.22 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00002605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $284.22 million and $4.94 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00291387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00736004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.61 or 0.99507662 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.88 or 0.00757122 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

