Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $1.64 on Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002701 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $296.06 million and $4.43 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00299373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.00754356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,464.98 or 0.99761631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.00720661 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

