Haven Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.74 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $19.05 or 0.00031562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $271.94 million and $2.74 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,348.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.74 or 0.03575461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00391627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.36 or 0.01119097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.98 or 0.00483827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00458137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.64 or 0.00337438 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00201824 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,277,451 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

