HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ARDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARDS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Equities research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.