Head to Head Review: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Energy and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 2 0 0 0 1.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.32 -$593.84 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

