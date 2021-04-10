Head to Head Review: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Federated Hermes and Moelis & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 4 1 0 2.20 Moelis & Company 2 6 1 0 1.89

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus target price of $28.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.41%. Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential downside of 17.19%. Given Federated Hermes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company pays out 112.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Moelis & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and Moelis & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.34 $272.34 million $2.69 11.65 Moelis & Company $746.53 million 4.64 $105.10 million $1.96 27.65

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18% Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93%

Volatility and Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Moelis & Company on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

