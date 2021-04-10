Head-To-Head Survey: Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 128.23% 50.99% 26.87%

This table compares Paladin Energy and BB Seguridade Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $21.49 million 31.86 -$79.87 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $1.22 billion 6.88 $1.69 billion N/A N/A

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paladin Energy and BB Seguridade Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 BB Seguridade Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paladin Energy has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Paladin Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

