Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,459,015 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

