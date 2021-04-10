Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Medifast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Medifast by 109.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Medifast by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

NYSE MED opened at $221.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.78. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.