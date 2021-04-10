Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 443,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Redwood Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.