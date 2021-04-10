Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 146,800 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 146,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.55% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1,706.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Cowen by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cowen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.