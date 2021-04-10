Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 285,300 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 285,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 159.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

