Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 400,000 BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.66% of BowX Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000.

BOWX opened at $12.99 on Friday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

