Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in FOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

